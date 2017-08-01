Rumor: Apple could be slating September 12th for next-gen iPhone announcement, wireless carriers to focus on date

Thursday, August 24th, 2017, 05:34

It looks like Apple’s next iPhone event will take place on September 12th.

Citing a number of wireless carrier sources, Mac news site Mac4Ever says that mobile phone operators have already been told when to expect the Apple announcement as they have to prepare inventory and marketing for the imminent new devices.

While Apple has yet to release an official statement, the likely dates in the past have put the event between September 6th and the 12th.



The site seems to indicate that the 12th is the most likely date, as most carriers have been notified to keep this day in mind.

Assuming September 12th is the date, the iPhone 7s and 8 would go up for pre-order that same week, on Friday 15th September, with a release on the 22nd.

It’s unknown as to exactly when Apple might release its next-gen iPhones. It’s also thought that Apple could use the September press event to announced a third-generation Apple Watch with cellular LTE radios, and a 4K Apple TV update. The iPhone 8 event could also be the first time Apple uses the new Steve Jobs theater in Apple Park, although site construction appears to be ongoing.

Via 9to5Mac and Mac4Ever

