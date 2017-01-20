Rumor: Apple could delay next-gen iPads until second half of 2017

Friday, January 20th, 2017, 05:08

The next-gen iPads might not launch “until the second half of 2017,” according to sources in the upstream supply chain. The new 9.7-inch iPad is predicted to enter mass production sometime in Q1 2017, while the 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPad models will begin production in Q2 of this year. All of the new iPads are described as still being in the “planning” phase.

While it’s generally expected for Apple to announce and launch new iPads in spring, the rumor has it that it could be longer. In December, “lower-than-expected” yield rates for the 10-nanometer manufacturing process was rumored to be a potential factor in a delayed launch for the new iPads.

The supply chain sources have identified the 10.5-inch iPad Pro as a contender to replace the price tier of the existing 9.7-inch iPad Pro, while the new 9.7-inch version will be introduced at an even lower cost to become an entry-level device, “mainly targeting the education sector.”



It’s thought that the higher-end 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models will feature an A10X processor. No predictions have been made as to the processor intended for the 9.7-inch model, albeit it’s thought that this role might be suited for a lower-end A9X processor.

The 10.5-inch iPad Pro is being positioned as a flagship model of the iPad line, believed to feature an edge-to-edge display without a home button, but retain a small portion of the top bezel in order to provide space for the front-facing FaceTime camera.

Via MacRumors and DigiTimes

