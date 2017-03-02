Rumor: Apple may release 128-gigabyte iPhone SE model, asks Target to send back assorted iPhone SE units

Thursday, March 2nd, 2017, 05:37

Posted by:Date:Category:

The iPhone SE could be upgraded to a 128-gigabyte model.

An internal memo circulating through U.S. retailer Target has indicated that some Target stores are being told to return certain iPhone SE units to Apple.

The memo requests that stores return six unlocked 16- and 64-gigabyte models —in all four colors —as well as two Sprint configurations. An anonymous worker meanwhile stated that her shop hasn’t received any iPhone SE shipments since before the iPhone 7 was announced in September.



One possibility is that Apple is reclaiming unsold inventory to repurpose it, rather than sell it at a discount. Sales have likely fallen off, as Apple is still charging at least $399 for the device despite it offering specifications like a 2015 A9 processor and a default 16 gigabytes of storage. The iPhone 7 and 7 Plus come with at least 32 gigabytes, and use faster A10 chips— but also cost at least $250 more.

A current rumor has stated that Apple is preparing a 128-gigabyte iPhone SE for a March press event.

It’s unknown as to what Apple might announce for its March press event, although assorted rumors have hinted as a red iPhone SE or an updated 7.9-inch iPad. The focus of the event is typically expected to be on three iPad models: a new 10.5-inch model, an updated 12.9-inch iPad Pro, and a 9.7-inch “budget” model, presumably replacing the iPad Air 2.

Stay tuned for additional details as they become available.

Via AppleInsider and MacRumors

Related

Recent Posts