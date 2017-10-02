Rumor: Apple more likely to meet iPhone X demand in 2018 as component supply improves

Monday, October 30th, 2017, 05:00

Posted by:Date:Category:

Per a new investor note released recently by the mighty Apple guru that is Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities, Apple seems unlikely to repeat the supply and production struggles it experienced with the iPhone X with the new 2018 iPhone models.

Kuo has stated that shipments of the 2018 iPhone models will arrive on time and in stable supply during late Q3 of 2018. He says there will be “no major spec upgrade” of the TrueDepth camera that helps power the Face ID biometric technology, with Apple using the same dot projector and infrared camera.

“We believe the supply of both components are now stable, leaving no need to switch to other solutions,” Kuo writes.



Kuo’s note stands in some contradiction to other market analysts who have stated that the 2018 model iPhone will adopt a new “hybrid lens (glass and plastics).” Kuo has stated that doing this would cause more supply chain problems and he believes the 2018 iPhone models “have to hit the market on time.”

Finally, Kuo has predicted that the iPad Pro model will adopt Face ID in 2018, the recent investor note seeming to back this up. Given what is stated to be a more ample supply of Face ID components, it’s felt that Apple could keep up with the demand for such a product.

Stay tuned for additional details as they become available.

Via 9to5Mac

Related

Recent Posts