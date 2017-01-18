Rumor: Apple planning iPhone 6 battery replacement program

Wednesday, January 18th, 2017, 05:42

Posted by:Date:Category:

If you’ve been having troubles with your iPhone 6 battery, Apple may have a warranty program en route to help out.

An unconfirmed rumor has stated that Apple may be preparing a battery replacement program for the iPhone 6 handset, much the same as the popular iPhone 6s battery replacement program.

When Apple announced the 6s program, it said that only a ‘very small number’ of 6s units were affected, all of which were manufactured during a two-month period, making it seem unlikely on the face of it that the same issue could affect an earlier model.



The iPhone 6s battery replacement program became controversial for its $149 charge for fixes to a separate iPhone 6 Plus ‘Touch Disease‘ issue which it said was caused by repeated impact damage.

Apple generally hasn’t charged for similar repairs to out-of-warranty products, so this came as something of a shock to many users.

We’ll have additional details about the potential iPhone 6 battery replacement program as they become available.

Via 9to5Mac and Macotakara

Related

Recent Posts