Rumor: Apple pushing to finish construction, hold September 12th media event at Steve Jobs Theater

Tuesday, August 29th, 2017, 05:54

Posted by:Date:Category:

With only a few weeks left, it looks as if Apple’s pulling out all the stops to have its rumored September 12th press and media event take place in the Steve Jobs Theater.

Albeit the past two years of media events have seen Apple’s media events take place in the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, sources close to the company say it is aiming to use the 1,000-seat Steve Jobs Theater on its new headquarters campus. The campus is still in its end stages of construction, which could affect the timing or location of the event.

At the event, Apple is widely expected to unveil the so-called iPhone 8 with an OLED display, wireless charging, and facial recognition, alongside updated versions of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.



It’s also rumored that Apple Watch Series 3 models and a possible 4K-capable Apple TV with HDR support are also expected alongside release dates for iOS 11, macOS High Sierra, watchOS 4, and tvOS 11.

Apple has held a product event in September for five consecutive years, dating back to the introduction of the iPhone 5 in 2012. September 12 was already rumored as a possible date for this year’s event last week.

There are generally 10 or 11 days between Apple announcing a product at these events and the product itself launching. That being said, it’s thought that the updated iPhone models could be available come Friday, September 22nd.

iPhone pre-orders would likely begin on Friday, September 15 at 12:00 a.m. Pacific Time (3:00 a.m. Eastern Time).

Granted, these are still rumors and predictions and nothing’s set in stone until Apple announces it as such.

Stay tuned for additional details as they become available.

Via MacRumors and the Wall Street Journal

Related

Recent Posts