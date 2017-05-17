Rumor: Apple to announce refreshed notebooks at WWDC

Wednesday, May 17th, 2017, 05:35

Posted by:Date:Category:

It’s a rumor, but it could be pretty nifty if it’s true.

Apple is thought to be planning refreshes of its notebook lineup at its upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference set to take place in June. New versions of the MacBook and MacBook Pro are expected to be announced, and Apple is also considering updating the MacBook Air, its most affordable notebook.

The MacBook Pro, which was updated back in October with the inclusion of a slimmer design and a Touch Bar, will be upgraded with a faster Kaby Lake processor, an improvement from the Skylake processors in the current machines. The upgraded MacBook Pro will look the same as the current model, adopting only internal updates.



Apple’s MacBook, last updated in April of 2016, will gain an updated processor, also likely to be in the Kaby Lake family.

Apple has not updated its MacBook Air notebook since March of 2015, which the company seems to be phasing out in favor of the MacBook and MacBook Pro model notebooks, both of which are now actually thinner than the MacBook Air model. It’s thought that Apple is considering updating the MacBook Air with an updated processor, which would extend the model’s life for another few years as a low-cost notebook option.

The new notebooks are likely to be announced at Apple’s June 5 keynote, which is set to kick off at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. Rumors also suggest Apple could use the event to introduce both a new Siri speaker and the long-rumored 10.5-inch iPad Pro, which is said to feature slimmer bezels for a nearly edge-to-edge design.

Stay tuned for additional details as they become available.

Via MacRumors and Bloomberg

Related

Recent Posts