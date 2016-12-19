Rumor: Apple to begin selling AirPods in its Apple Store retail locations on Monday, December 19th

Monday, December 19th, 2016, 05:22

The current rumor has it that Apple will begin selling the long-awaited AirPods wireless headphones in its retail locations starting Monday, December 19th.

An anonymous retail source has offered this information and has stated that Apple is currently informing stores about the imminent launch and shipping product to retail locations.

Apple previously announced that AirPods would be in stores this coming week, but did not give specific information on when the in-store launch would take place. In addition to retail stores, carrier stores and Apple Authorized Resellers will also be receiving stock.



The AirPods first went on sale on Tuesday, December 13th. During this launch, supplies were extremely limited and delivery shipping times slipped to four weeks within 90 minutes. Orders placed now aren’t expected to ship out for six weeks.

Customers who were lucky enough to be able to place an AirPods order right when they became available will start to receive shipments early next week, but for those who weren’t able to make an order, in store purchase will be the only option for getting AirPods in time for the holidays. Apple has already started charging credit cards and shipments have already started going out in Australia ahead of December 19 delivery dates.

In-Store AirPods supplies are expected the be limited, but Apple says its retail locations will be receiving regular AirPods shipments going forward.

If you’ve been able to get your mitts on a pair of AirPods and have any feedback to offer, please let us know what you make of them in the comments.

