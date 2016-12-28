Rumor: Apple to debut 5-inch iPhone with dual-camera system, three glass-backed iPhone models in 2017

Wednesday, December 28th, 2016, 05:19

There’s word of a 5-inch next-gen going around.

Japanese rumor site Mac Otakara, which tends to have a pretty reliable track record, has reported, via a Taiwanese supplier, that a 5-inch iPhone 7 with the unique vertical dual-camera system may be introduced as the medium-sized lineup for the iPhone 7 models.

Earlier this month, Mac Okatara reported that the iPhone 7s and 7s Plus would retain the aluminum design of the iPhone 7. However, the report said the new phones would come in an all-new red color. Multiple reports have stated that there will be three new iPhone models in 2017, including updated 4.7- and 5.5-inch models with LCD screens and a premium model with an OLED display and glass casing.



The rumor corroborates an earlier report of a new 5-inch iPhone due in 2017. The previous report, published by Nikkei, alleges that all three iPhone models set to debut in 2017 will have glass-backed designs. Other rumors have also stated the 2017 handsets will incorporate a long-awaited wireless charging feature.

As always, this is currently just a rumor, so stay tuned for additional details as they become available.

Via MacRumors, Mac Otakara and Nikkei

