Rumor: Apple to debut next-gen Apple Watch later this year, will take two-generation approach to models available

Thursday, April 6th, 2017, 05:19

Posted by:Date:Category:

The current rumor has it that Apple will continue to sell the Series 2 Apple Watch as well as release the unit, dubbed the “Series 3”, thereby offering a choice of two generations of Apple Watch at different price points.

According to inside sources, Quanta will remain the sole supplier of the Series 3 Apple Watch while a new supplier, Compal Electronics, will be added to the roster to continue production of older models.



The current Apple Watch models are solely handled by Quanta Computer. The next generation of Apple Watch is expected to be produced by Taiwan-based ODM while production of the existing second-generation Apple Watch will be partially given to Compal.

Compal, which refused to comment on the story, is presently one of the world’s largest contract notebook manufacturers, and last year shipped 5M wearable and Internet of Things devices.

The next generation Apple Watch is rumored to include an LTE version, which would allow for a data connection without a companion iPhone.

Stay tuned for additional details as they become available.

Via 9to5Mac and DigiTimes

Related

Recent Posts