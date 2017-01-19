Rumor: Apple to incorporate facial and gesture recognition for next-gen iPhone

Thursday, January 19th, 2017, 05:44

Posted by:Date:Category:

It’s a rumor, but there could be some truth to it.

Cowen’s Timothy Arcuri has released a note stating that the next-gen iPhone will gain a front-facing sensor that will be used for both facial and gesture recognition.

Arcuri informed the firm’s clients that the expected iPhone 8 will include a new 5.8-inch model with an OLED wraparound display, wireless charging, “some form of facial/gesture recognition supported by a new laser sensor and an infrared sensor mounted near the front-facing camera”, and Touch ID embedded in the display.



Arcuri continues to predict that this new iPhone upgrade cycle will result in record number of shipments after a recent decline as well.

Apple has been said to be using facial recognition through machine learning in its software, although this feature has yet to arrive for the iPhone, iPad or Mac. The feature has not been heavily circulated for release this year either.

Supply chain reports do point to new 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch models with the usual speed bumps and possibly a new red color option, with larger changes planned for either a 5-inch or 5.8-inch model with OLED display technology.

Such a feature could potentially act as a new security feature alongside Touch ID or for augmented reality purposes.

Other iPhone 8 rumors have pointed to stronger waterproofing, possible wireless charging, and a new design on high-end models.

Stay tuned for additional details as they become available.

Via 9to5Mac and Business Insider

Related

Recent Posts