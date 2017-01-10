Rumor: Apple to release three updated iPads in 2017

Tuesday, January 10th, 2017, 05:45

Posted by:Date:Category:

The rumor mill has kicked in and KGI Securities analyst Ming0Chi Kuo has released a note stated that Apple will launch three new iPad models in 2017. The new iPad models coming out this year include the second-generation update to the 12.9-inch iPad Pro that was first introduced in 2015, a brand-new 10- or 10.5-inch model with a narrow bezel design, as well as a budget-friendly 9.7-inch option.

The larger, high-end iPads will feature an A10X chip, while the lower-end iPad will arrive with an A9 processor. The A10X chip is a pumped-up version of the A10 chip currently powering the iPhone 7. The A10X will be manufactured by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and the A9 chip, which powers the iPhone 6s, will continue to be made by Samsung.



Apple’s new iPads are expected to be released in the spring and should be available for retail purchase between April and June. Apple is not expected to update the iPad mini this year.

Via Macworld and AppleInsider

Related

Recent Posts