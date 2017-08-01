Rumor: Apple Watch Series 3 could feature new form factor, LTE cellular support

Monday, August 7th, 2017, 05:05

The rumor mill is currently stating that the Apple Watch Series 3 will have a new form factor.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has stated that Apple is likely to add LTE cellular support to the next-gen wearable and that this feature will be found in “at least some” models:

Apple Inc. is planning to release a version of its smartwatch later this year that can connect directly to cellular networks, a move designed to reduce the device’s reliance on the iPhone, people familiar with the matter said.

