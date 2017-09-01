Rumor: Apple working with Largan Precision to source “above 12-megapixel” lens modules for next-gen iPhone

Wednesday, September 6th, 2017, 05:33

It’s a rumor, but it’s a nifty rumor.

A series of new reports from Apple’s supply chain suggests that the company has turned to its lens supplier for the next generation already in search of camera sensors in excess of 12 megapixels.

The rumor states that Large Precision was the only company to meet Apple’s yield rate requirements and that one of their factories in Taichung has been sourced for “above 12-megapixel lens modules.”



Apple has denied comment, but Largan has noted that the new factory will come online gradually, with small volume production beginning at the end of the quarter, with increases before the end of the calendar year.

Largan CEO Lin En-ping claims that the new factory is designed to produce dual-lens cameras, with large apertures. Additional capacity has been reserved for 3D sensing modules as well.

More immediately, Apple is expected to announce three new iPhones with the high-end OLED model, and two other devices expected at a Sept. 12 press event. Also expected is a refresh of the Apple TV adding 4K video as a playback option, and an LTE-equipped Apple Watch.

Via AppleInsider and DigiTimes

