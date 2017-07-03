Rumor: Apple’s suppliers may not reach mass-production of some next-gen iPhone models until November

Tuesday, July 18th, 2017, 05:40

Apple may not start mass production of its next-gen iPhone for a bit.

According to the Economic Daily News, the typical production schedule for the iPhone lineup is not happening this year.

The report says that the new 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch phones are expected to ramp up in August, a month behind the normal new iPhone production timelines. Moreover, the OLED 5.8-inch iPhone (with bezel-less screen and all-new chassis design) may not be available until November.



The report states that Foxconn has secured the lion’s share of orders for the upcoming OLED model, which will feature almost no bezel yet pack a 5.8-inch screen into the same physical size as the current 4.7-inch iPhone 7.

Pegatron wil assemble most of the 4.7-inch iPhone 7s devices and a small number of the ‘iPhone 8’ devices (tentative naming), whilst Wistron will mainly focus on making the 5.5-inch 7s model.

Current reports have stated that the output at both Pegatron and Foxconn have not yet reached mass-production levels, thereby defying some previous reports stating that the suppliers were already at mass-production levels for the models featuring LCD screens.

The later iPhone 8 production has been expected by many sources, blaming low yields of new circuit boards, 3D Touch pressure-sensing components and the OLED display. To help with circuit board production, Apple stepped into the supply chain and leased equipment to its manufacturing partners.

Separately from the hardware, multiple sources have also indicated software delays for features like wireless charging and the 3D front sensor.

Stay tuned for additional details as they become available.

Via 9to5Mac and Economic Daily News

