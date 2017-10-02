Rumor: iPad to gain True Depth camera, Face ID support in 2018

Date: Tuesday, October 10th, 2017, 05:48
Category: Face ID, Hardware, iPad, Rumor

It probably won’t come as a surprise, but Apple is looking to bring its Face ID technology to the iPad in 2018.

Per a research note released by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities, Kuo stated on Monday that he believes the iPad Pro lineup will be bolstered by the addition of a TrueDepth camera.

By bringing Face ID and facial recognition capabilities to more of the product lineup, developers will be encouraged to create more applications, further strengthening the company’s ecosystem.


Kuo made no mention of impending design or form factor changes, such as whether there might be an iPad featuring an OLED display or whether Apple would do away with the home button, as it did with the iPhone X.

However, Kuo did indicate over a year ago that he expected OLED panels will come to the iPad lineup in 2018. It was in that same report that Kuo correctly predicted three new iPads in early 2017, including a new 10.5-inch screen size for the smaller iPad Pro.

Stay tuned for additional details as they become available.

Via AppleInsider

