Rumor: iPhone 7s, 7s Plus and 8 to enter mass production in mid-September, arrive in black, silver and gold color choices

In the words of respected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities, Apple will launch the iPhone 8 on the same day as the “iPhone 7s” and “iPhone 7s Plus”, although in limited quantities and styles.

The research report, published today, emerges from rumors in the supply chain. It also predicts that the iPhone 8 will come in just three colors: black, silver and gold.

Kuo stated that all three iPhone models will be announced simultaneously in September and will share the same launch date. He also indicated that the so-called “iPhone 8” will be in extremely short supply at launch, with the supply chain expected to produce between 2 million and 4 million units this quarter.



Per Kuo, all three iPhone models will support fast charging, although customers may have to procure a Lightning-to-USB-C cable and wall adapter to use this, as has been seen with the iPad Pro.

The report stated that production of the “iPhone 8”, also sometimes referred to as the “iPhone Pro”, will ramp up quickly and reach between 45 million and 50 million units in 2017.

In contrast, he expects Apple will produce between 35 million and 38 million 4.7-inch “iPhone 7s” units, and another 18 million to 20 million 5.5-inch “iPhone 7s Plus” handsets.

Kuo also revealed that both the “iPhone 7s” and “iPhone 7s Plus” models are already in mass production and only be available in black, silver and gold colors.

The “iPhone 8”, on the other hand, is expected to enter the product verification test phase in late August prior to entering mass production begins in mid-September.

The reports would suggest that Apple was able to alleviate any supply chain concerns it faced prior. Previously, reports suggested the handset might not launch until October or November, later than the usual September launch timeframe.

