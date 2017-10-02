Rumor: iPhone X component suppliers report improved yields, greater ability to meet shipment demands

Wednesday, October 18th, 2017, 05:54

The supply stream for the iPhone X may be where it needs to be.

Per sources close to the story, yield rates for some iPhone X have improved and become more stable, allowing for shipments of the upcoming smartphone to grow substantially after October.

The sources also reported that yield rates for key parts such as 3D sensing modules have improved as well.



The first batch of iPhone X handsets have already shipped out from Foxconn Electronics’ site in Zhengzhou (Henan, China), said the sources. With production yield rates for certain key components such as 3D sensing modules improving, shipments of the device have increased gradually and will meet Apple’s demand ahead of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, the sources indicated.

It’s also been reported that analog IC vendors have stated that chip deliveries for the iPhone X have been on schedule up to now, with orders fulfilled on time for the device in the third quarter. The same sources claimed they were not aware of any production delays or shipment cutbacks, contradicting media reports and analyst claims of supply issues, particularly with respect to tricky-to-manufacture 3D sensing modules used in Apple’s new TrueDepth camera.

There are some suggestions that iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus sales have been lower than expected, as the public bides their time until the more feature-rich iPhone X hits stores, although with no actual sales figures have been available to confirm or deny this.

Pre-orders for the iPhone X start on Friday, October 27, with the device’s official launch the following Friday, November 3.

