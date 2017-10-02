Rumor: Mac mini could see refresh before long

Friday, October 20th, 2017, 05:30

Although it’s been three years since the Mac mini was last updated, there may be some updates to come.

Responding to an email from MacRumors reader “Krar”, Apple CEO Tim Cook stated that while it was “not time to share any details,” he confirmed that the Mac mini will be an important part of the company’s product lineup in the future.

Cook’s response echoes a similar statement from Apple marketing chief Phil Schiller, who commented on the Mac mini when Apple’s plans for a new Mac Pro were unveiled. “The Mac mini is an important product in our lineup and we weren’t bringing it up because it’s more of a mix of consumer with some pro use,” he said.



Apple’s current version of the Mac mini currently uses the Haswell generation of Intel’s processors and features an integrated Intel HD 5000/Intel Iris Graphics card.

A refreshed machine is rumored to feature Kaby Lake chips chips, and as all chips appropriate for the Mac mini feature four cores, a new machine would likely reintroduce quad-core performance.

