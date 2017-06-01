Rumor: Newly registered model numbers hint at products to be announced at WWDC

Thursday, June 1st, 2017, 05:31

When the new model numbers come out, Apple typically has something up its sleeve.

The company has apparently registered new model numbers with the Eurasian Economic Commission. The assumption is that these numbers coincide with new Macs and new iPads being announced at WWDC next week. Russia requires companies to register all new products that utilize encryption tools.

The new model numbers (A1289, A1347, A1418, A1419, and A1481) are thought to belong to a 13- and 15-inch MacBook Pro, a 12-inch MacBook, and perhaps a refreshed MacBook Air. These have been pointed out to be new model numbers as opposed to current model numbers.



Apple has also registered four model numbers (A1671, A1709, A1670, and A1701) that corresponded to iOS 10 devices. This would strengthen the rumor of Apple launching a new 10.5-inch iPad Pro next week. A final model number (A1843) is thought to belong to a spare part for the Mac, possibly a new wireless keyboard.

While WWDC is generally thought of as a software-based show, Apple has been rumored for be working on new MacBook and MacBook Pro notebooks sporting Intel’s Kaby Lake processor, a 12-inch MacBook with a faster CPU, and a 13-inch MacBook Air.

