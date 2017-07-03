Rumor: Next-gen iPhone could also arrive in new reflective/”mirror” color

Monday, July 10th, 2017, 05:07

Posted by:Date:Category:

Apple’s next-gen iPhone handset is now rumored to arrive in four difference colors, including a new reflective “mirror” version that’s never been seen before.

The rumor comes from a tweet posted by Benjamin Geskin, who said the handset will come in four total colors, one of them new. He also posted an iPhone 6s mirror-like case to to offer an idea of what the reflective design might look like.

Since Geskin only identified one color as new, it’s thought that the other colors might be similar to the six different shades currently offered on the iPhone 7 handset.



Currently, the iPhone 7 comes in jet black, black, silver, gold, rose gold, or (Product)Red. The red version launched earlier this year as a special edition, while the jet black shade was new for the iPhone 7 series.

Apple previously offered a space grey model of iPhone, but replaced it with matte black starting with the iPhone 7.

Stay tuned for additional details as they become available.

Via AppleInsider and Twitter

Related

Recent Posts