Rumor: Next-gen iPhone could be delayed until Q1 2018, might not be available in white color, facial recognition “highly likely”

Thursday, July 27th, 2017, 05:47

Posted by:Date:Category:

With the launch of the next-gen iPhone en route, a rumor from Macotakara cites possible delays and initial supply shortages of the handset. The report explains that the “premium model” will likely be unveiled alongside the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus, but its release will likely be delayed to near the end of 2017.

The report states that the release “has the possibility” of slipping to the first half of Apple’s Q1 2018, which runs from October through December.

It’s also been rumored that the next-gen iPhone will not arrive in a white color option. While the specifics of this rumor are unclear, sources close to the early production line have said that it is “not possible” to have the new iPhone arrive in white, thereby suggesting less of a color variety than with previous models.



The article also stated that it’s unlikely that Apple’s Touch ID fingerprint technology will be included in the power button, as some rumors have claimed. No specific details have been released as to where the Touch ID sensor will be located.

Finally, the report says it is “highly likely” the iPhone 8 will include face recognition in the form of Face ID that “assembles a rainbow color certificate and a 3D facial recognition certificate.” It also adds that Apple is considering a “natural unlocking mechanism” following the addition of Raise to Wake, though it’s unclear as to how exactly this feature would work.

As always, stay tuned for additional details as they become available.

Via 9to5Mac and Macotakara

Related

Recent Posts