Rumor: Next-gen iPhone could replace Touch ID with facial recognition

It’s a rumor, but it’s a pretty interesting rumor.

Bloomberg has reported that Apple is currently testing using 3D facial detection as a replacement for Touch ID fingerprint authentication. The report also states that the next-gen iPhone could include the ProMotion increased refresh rate displays seen in the new iPad Pros as well as a dedicated Apple Neural Engine chip for handling AI.

As quoted:

With the iPhone 8 expected to feature a design with a dramatically reduced bezel, analysts have made various predictions about where Touch ID will go including within the display (as Qualcomm recently displayed), behind the iPhone, and in the power switch.



The article also notes that the facial recognition feature could replace the Touch ID system for unlocking devices and authorizing payments:

…Apple is testing an improved security system that allows users to log in, authenticate payments, and launch secure apps by scanning their face, according to people familiar with the product. This is powered by a new 3-D sensor, added the people, who asked not to be identified discussing technology that’s still in development. The company is also testing eye scanning to augment the system, one of the people said.

This marks the first report of Apple potentially including a ProMotion display technology in the next-gen iPhone. ProMotion was first introduced in the new 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPads in June. The technology is capable of updating a display at a higher refresh rate which dramatically reduces motion blur especially when scrolling.

The report also cites a new dedicated chip know as the “Apple Neural engine” which will help drive the ProMotion display as well as handle artificial intelligence tasks.

Back in May, Bloomberg first reported the new chip which is expected to handle image recognition, text prediction, and other AI tasks. Apple similarly includes a dedicated M-series chip for detecting motion and other metrics already.

It’s also been rumored that the premium OLED display model will ship in fewer colors, or could only ship in black.

Stay tuned for additional details as they become available.

Via 9to5Mac and Bloomberg

