Rumor: Next-gen iPhone could see increased thickness with switch to glass backing

The next-gen iPhone could be a bit thicker than the current model.

A current rumor has it that one planned change for the 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch iPhones expected next month is a material return from aluminum backs to glass, and now a new rumor claims that shift will result in a slightly thicker casing.

Giga Apple, a German web blog, has cited a case maker who claims to have contacts within iPhone maker Foxconn. The blog has reported at least a 0.1mm increase in thickness. The blog quoted a leaked spec document that stated that the upcoming iPhone 7s will have a slight increase on all dimensions.



Apple has increased the thickness of its iPhone models in the past, such as when the iPhone 6 went to the iPhone 6s and increased the thickness by 0.2mm due to 3D Touch and the pressure sensitive display. This year the change, if true, is expected to be due to the shift to glass from aluminum which serves as a pass through for rumored wireless (inductive) charging.

Should the rumor prove true, the iPhone 7s will measure 7.21-millimeters compared to 7.1-millimeters on the iPhone 7 and iPhone 6s.

The leaked document also notes a width change from 67.14 millimeters to 67.27 millimeters as well as a height jump from 138.31-millimeters to 138.44-millimeters.

