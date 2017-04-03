Rumor: Next-gen “iPhone Edition” to feature polished stainless steel frame, vertical camera for VR photography

Tuesday, April 18th, 2017, 05:15

Posted by:Date:Category:

There has to be a nugget of truth in all these rumors.

Apple’s widely rumored and anticipated iPhone with an OLED display is said to feature a polished stainless steel enclosure sandwiched between front and back glass. This is the same iPhone 4-like design that reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities has expected since last year.

The handset, which has been rumored to be called the “iPhone Edition”, will feature an improved variant of the Apple Watch’s stainless steel enclosure. As such, it’s thought to include a conventionally flat OLED display with 2.5D cover glass along the edges.



The report cites that the “iPhone Edition” will arrive with a vertically-aligned iSight Duo camera on the rear for VR shooting purposes. When the iPhone is used in a VR headset, the cameras would be positioned horizontally as is customary.

It’s also thought that the tentatively named iPhone 7s and iPhons 7s Plus will be slightly thicker than the current iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 plus handsets, which means some existing cases and accessories might not fit the upcoming models.

Stay tuned for additional details as they become available.

Via MacRumors and Mac Otakara

Related

Recent Posts