Rumor: Next-gen iPhone may be available for pre-order in September, some shipments may be delayed until “several weeks later”

The next-gen iPhone may ship a bit later than usual.

A new rumor has it that the upcoming handset will likely be available to pre-order in September, but deliveries of the 5.8-inch model will not begin until “several weeks later” according to longtime Apple analyst Brian White.

White issued the following comments in his research note to investment banking for Drexel Hamilton:

Our contact strongly believes the 5.8-inch iPhone 8 will be delayed by several weeks due to challenges around the 3D sensing technology, but still in time for the December holidays. This is not the first time that we’ve heard about a potential delay with a new iPhone; however, our contact was so emphatic about the delay that we are taking this data point more seriously. Since it is only April, this situation could improve. Essentially, our contact believes customers will be able to pre-order the new 5.8-inch iPhone 8 along with the new 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch iPhones in September; however, the 5.8-inch iPhone 8 will not be available for delivery until several weeks later.

White, who is presently in Taiwan to look into Apple’s supply chain, cited a “smartphone contact” who is “diligently following the supply chain data points” around the tentatively named “iPhone 8” as the source of his information.

White’s prediction currently lines up with a similar rumor gathered by the research arm of Barclays. Barclays, in turn, expects the next-gen iPhone, which is rumored to feature an OLED display, to launch in September, but has stated that the majority of the inventory may not ba available until the fourth quarter.

