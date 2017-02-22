Rumor: Next-gen iPhone to feature 3D-sensing front camera system

Wednesday, February 22nd, 2017, 05:36

The next-gen iPhone may feature a revolutionary new front camera and Infrared module capable of sensing the 3D space in front of it.

Per analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities, the new components will be able to merge the depth information with the 2D images from the front camera for applications including face recognition, iris recognition, and 3D selfies.

In a recently released note, Kuo stated that the new 3D front camera system could be used in new games that could accurately replace a character’s head with that of the user. The new camera, along with its 3D sensor, would allow the new iPhone to create a 3D selfie that could be used in augmented reality software.



It’s thought that the hardware will use algorithms developed by PrimeSense, a company Apple acquired back in 2013. The sensor will apparently be able to detect the location and depth of objects it can see. Apple’s iPhone 7 Plus already includes an immature form of depth detection by including two rear cameras that use their optical parallax offset to determine distance away.

KGI has stated that the Infrared transmitter might use a vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser technology from Lumentum (as previously rumored), the front camera will be produced by Sony and the IR receiver will be manufactured by Foxconn/Sharp. The 3D system works by sending invisible IR light signals outwards from the phone and then detecting the signals that bounce back off of objects using the 1.4 megapixel IR receiver.

KGI has also stated that Apple’s next-gen iPhones will likely add 3D sensing rear cameras as well, which could remove the need for large dual camera iris systems.

Other iPhone 8 rumors include the addition of wireless charging, better water resistance, and some form of face recognition biometrics, which may tie in to the latest news of the 3D front camera.

Via 9to5Mac

