Rumor: Next-gen iPhones to feature upgraded TrueDepth camera system, larger-capacity batteries

Tuesday, December 26th, 2017, 03:08

Posted by:Date:Category:

It’s thought that an upgraded TrueDepth camera system in a next-gen iPhone, while spiffy, will require larger-capacity batteries.

Per KGI Securities’ Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is capable of designing new system for large-capacity batteries.

The analyst offered the following quote regarding the topic:

We believe the adoption of TrueDepth camera for 3D sensing in 2017-18 will create demand for larger-capacity batteries. From 2019, we predict iPhone may adopt upgraded 3D-sensing and AR-related functions, and it will consume more power, further increasing demand for large-capacity batteries. We believe Apple’s key technologies, including semiconductor manufacturing processes, system-in-package (SIP), and substrate-like PCB (SLP), will create the required space for larger batteries.

Kuo also stated that Apple will probably work to increase iPhone battery capacities in 2019 and 2020, which should add to the expected battery life for future handsets.

Kuo reiterated that TrueDepth will be expanded to a trio of iPhone models next year, including a new 5.8-inch iPhone X, a larger 6.5-inch model we’re calling iPhone X Plus, and a new 6.1-inch mid-range model with an LCD display, but it sounds like the facial system will remain unchanged in 2018.

In the past, Kuo stated that next year’s so-called “iPhone X Plus” is likely to retain a two-cell battery design, but the larger size of the 6.5-inch device will still allow it to have a higher capacity in the range of 3,300 to 3,400 mAh.

Apple is expected to release an updated iPhone X and iPhone X Plus in the usual timeframe between September and October of 2018.

Stay tuned for additional details as they become available.

Via MacRumors

Related

Recent Posts