Rumor: Next-gen iPhones to feature wireless charging as an option, will continue to include standard 5 watt USB-A power adapter

It looks like there’s some interesting news where the 2017 iPhones and their charging features are concerned.

A current rumor has suggested that the iPhone 8 and its companion devices, the “iPhone 7s” and the “iPhone 7s Plus” will all adopt glass bodies with metal frames to facilitate WPC-standard wireless charging functionality. WPC-standard refers to the Wireless Power Consortium, which supports the Qi wireless charging functionality built into many Android devices.

Per KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, wireless charging will be available as an option accessory alongside the new iPhones. As such, it might not be a default feature out of the box. The rumor is in line with predictions that the iPhone 8 will support inductive charging rather than a true wireless charging feature.



Kuo also believes that while the iPhone 8 will include an embedded USB-C power delivery IC for higher charging efficiency, it will continue to ship with the same 5W power adapter equipped with a USB-A port that’s included with iPhones today. A USB-A to Lightning cable will also be included as a standard accessory.

This rumor deviates from a previous rumor made available by Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis, who last week stated that the next-gen iPhone would arrive with a 10W power adapter with a USB-C connector.

Finally, Kuo stated that the 4.7-inch iPhone 7s would feature 2GB of RAM while the 5.8-inch OLED iPhone 8 and 5.5-inch iPhone 7s would include 3GB RAM. Kuo also noted that the DRAM transfer speed of the three new models will be faster than the iPhone 7 by 10 to 15 percent for better AR performance.

The rest of what Kuo had to say covered predictions like limited color options, 3D sensing for facial recognition, 64 and 256GB storage options, an improved speaker system, and possible supply shortages.

As always, stay tuned for additional details as they become available.

