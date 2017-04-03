Rumor: Next-gen, modular Mac Pro may not be available until early 2019

Friday, April 7th, 2017, 05:39

Posted by:Date:Category:

As dead sexy as the idea of a revamped Mac Pro might be, it might not see the shelves until 2019.

Current rumors have Apple designing a modular Mac Pro, albeit Apple has stated that it won’t be available in 2017. The rumors point towards a design that might not be available until 2019.

Citing anonymous “people and sources who know their stuff”, OSNews’ Thom Holwerda writes that Apple’s decision “seems to have been made only in recent months” following professional user response to the new MacBook Pro with Touch Bar and the lack of Mac Pro updates.



Holwerda also points out that issues with LG’s UltraFine 5K display pushed Apple to invest in its pro hardware. LG eventually resolved those issues, but a new Apple branded pro display is coming alongside the module Mac Pro according to the company.

Apple is also rumored to be integrating the iPad Pro and Apple Pencil closely with macOS in such a way is a neat idea on its own regardless of the Mac Pro direction and timeline. Users already do this with competing tablet products, and Astropad takes this same approach.

As of now, it’s all part of the rumor mill, but it does hint towards what Apple may be looking to design and manufacture in the next few years.

Stay tuned for additional details as they become available.

Via 9to5Mac and OSNews

Related

Recent Posts