Rumor: Next-gen, modular Mac Pro may not be available until early 2019

Posted by:
Date: Friday, April 7th, 2017, 05:39
Category: Hardware, Mac Pro, Rumor

As dead sexy as the idea of a revamped Mac Pro might be, it might not see the shelves until 2019.

Current rumors have Apple designing a modular Mac Pro, albeit Apple has stated that it won’t be available in 2017. The rumors point towards a design that might not be available until 2019.

Citing anonymous “people and sources who know their stuff”, OSNews’ Thom Holwerda writes that Apple’s decision “seems to have been made only in recent months” following professional user response to the new MacBook Pro with Touch Bar and the lack of Mac Pro updates.


Holwerda also points out that issues with LG’s UltraFine 5K display pushed Apple to invest in its pro hardware. LG eventually resolved those issues, but a new Apple branded pro display is coming alongside the module Mac Pro according to the company.

Apple is also rumored to be integrating the iPad Pro and Apple Pencil closely with macOS in such a way is a neat idea on its own regardless of the Mac Pro direction and timeline. Users already do this with competing tablet products, and Astropad takes this same approach.

As of now, it’s all part of the rumor mill, but it does hint towards what Apple may be looking to design and manufacture in the next few years.

Stay tuned for additional details as they become available.

Via 9to5Mac and OSNews

Recent Posts

Recently published patent application shows how Apple might incorporate Touch Bar, Touch ID functions into next-gen Magic Keyboard

Apple offers slight speed bump for current Mac Pro, hints at new models in 2018

Rumor: Apple to debut next-gen Apple Watch later this year, will take two-generation approach to models available

Western Digital announces My Passport SSD, drive will feature USB-C functionality for Macs

Apple begins offering refunds for customers who paid for the Workflow app

Leave a Reply