Rumor: Prince’s catalog may be en route to Apple Music and Spotify

Prince may be coming to both Apple Music and Spotify.

The legendary musician, who spent a fair amount of his career fighting for artist rights and equal royalties, famously pulled his music from all streaming services but Tidal, the artist-owned, Jay Z-led app for audiophiles. But now it seems Prince’s hits are finally set to stream everywhere else, from Apple Music and Spotify to Google Play and Pandora.

The story hails from an anonymous source and according to the New York Post, Prince’s Warner Music Group records will hit streaming services outside of Tidal on Feb. 12, the night of the Grammys. This is also the evening that the award show’s organizers are expected to honor Prince with a musical tribute that night.



Such a change comes with some fanfare and signaling ahead of it, as Spotify has recently aken out purple subway ads in New York City. The ads make no reference to Prince, but his signature color was sign enough for die-hard fans, who instantly pieced it together.

While nothing’s set in stone, Prince’s catalog is widely anticipated on other music services.

Stay tuned for additional details as they become available.

Via Macworld and the New York Post

