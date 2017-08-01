Rumor: Purported x-ray of next-gen iPhone hints at wireless charging features

Tuesday, August 8th, 2017, 05:59

This could be something interesting.

A series of new photos purported to be the next-gen iPhone have surfaced on social media web site Weibo. Within the photos, a large dark spot in the center of each image may support the rumor that the new model will feature some form of wireless charging.

The black splotch in the alleged iPhone 8 x-ray lines up with a previously leaked schematic from April with the same area for what is expected to be the inductive charging coil.



The rumors of a wireless system within the three upcoming iPhone models (4.7″, 5.5″ and 5.8″) have been espoused since February, when respected industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo cited hopes for the feature. Others have suggested the wireless charging accessory may not be ready at launch which means the product will be sold separately as well.

Such a rumor has also been echoed by the CEO of wireless charging tech company PowerMat and the CEO of Wistron.

Apple even joined the Wireless Power Consortium at the start of the year, although it technically already supports inductive charging through the Apple Watch and iPad Pro Smart Connector.

It’s unknown as to exactly what to expect come the next-gen iPhone’s anticipated release in September.

Stay tuned for additional details as they become available.

Via 9to5Mac and Weibo

