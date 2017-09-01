Rumor: Siri could be activated via sleep/wake button given lack of physical Home button in next-gen iPhone

Tuesday, September 5th, 2017, 05:18

Posted by:Date:Category:

If you were worried as to how to activate Siri on a next-gen iPhone, which may or may not feature a physical Home button, you might just be about to hold down the sleep/wake button to trigger the virtual assistant.

The option was allegedly uncovered in source code by Brazilian iOS developer Guilherme Rambo. He didn’t say immediately identify which code, but Rambo was previously responsible for uncovering secrets from leaked Apple HomePod firmware, including the “iPhone 8’s” apparent “SmartCam” feature as well as leaking pictures of the Steve Jobs Theater as it enters its end stages of construction.



It’s rumored that Apple is reportedly having to make major interface adjustments for the “iPhone 8,” implementing new gestures and a “software bar,” as well as replacing Touch ID with 3D facial recognition. The company could conceivably put Siri in the software bar, but there have been no rumors to that effect yet.

Apple is expected to reveal the next-gen iPhone models at its September 12th press event. The company is thought to be announcing “iPhone 7s” and “7s Plus,”, an LTE-equipped Apple Watch, and a new Apple TV with 4K and HDR support.

Rambo recently claimed that the FCC identifier for the Apple TV is “BCGA1842,” while a Canadian equivalent is “579C-A1842.”

Stay tuned for additional details as they become available.

Via AppleInsider and Twitter

Related

Recent Posts