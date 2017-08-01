Rumor: Third-gen Apple Watch to arrive in LTE and non-LTE models

Tuesday, August 15th, 2017, 05:36

KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has released a new research note and has predicted that the Apple Watch 3 will ship later this year with both LTE and non-LTE models offered. Kuo also expects the next Apple Watch will retain the same general design and not feature an obvious new form factor.

Kuo added that the Apple Watch will probably continue to ship in 38mm and 42mm size configurations.

The prediction comes 10 days after Bloomberg’s report that the Apple Watch may feature Intel modems for LTE connectivity.



Kuo’s note also added that the third-generation Apple Watch with cellular connectivity will not support 3G connections, only LTE, which will limit which markets in which it can be sold and used.

The Bloomberg story stated that AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint were on board to support the cellular versions of the Apple Watch. Expected prices for the units are presently unknown.

KGI Securities has predicted that Apple will ship 17.5-18 million Apple Watches across this year with 8-9 million units being new models later this year. Kuo expects fewer than half to be LTE, however, at 35 to 40 percent of those units.

If Apple follows tradition, we may see new Apple Watch hardware with LTE introduced sometime next month alongside new iPhones.

Stay tuned for additional details as they become available.

Via 9to5Mac and Bloomberg

