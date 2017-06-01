Rumor: Upcoming iMac Pro could see server-class processors, ARM coprocessor

Friday, June 23rd, 2017, 05:20

Posted by:Date:Category:

Apple’s forthcoming iMac Pro may get some even meatier specs than anticipated.

The workstation-class computer, which features support for up to an 18-core Intel Xeon processor, top-of-the-line Radeon Pro Vega graphics, up to 4TB of SSD storage, and up to 128GB of ECC RAM could be powered by Intel’s next-generation server-grade Skylake-EX and Skylake-EP processors, which are based on a platform codenamed “Purley.”

The hint towards this comes from sourcing in the information files for the current macOS High Sierra developer beta, which states that the iMac Pro will use Intel’s new server-class LGA3647 socket, not its high-end, desktop-class LGA2066 socket.



This hints that the iMac Pro could incorporate Intel’s server-grade Xeon processors, rather than using Intel’s recently announced Core-X series of Skylake and Kaby Lake chips that still use the LGA2066 socket.

The blog added that the new iMac Pro appears to be coming with a Secure Enclave, suggesting it will have an ARM coprocessor like the MacBook Pro with Touch Bar for added security. It would also open the door to Touch ID on the iMac Pro, but Apple made no mention of the feature when introducing the computer.

Apple said the iMac Pro will be available to order in December, starting at $4,999 in the United States.

Stay tuned for additional details as they become available.

Via MacRumors and Pike’s Universum

Related

Recent Posts