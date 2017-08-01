Rumored 3D sensing camera module for next-gen iPhone leaked

Wednesday, August 23rd, 2017, 05:39

As of late Monday, a leaked photo had surfaced of an alleged leaked 3D sensing camera module destined for the upcoming “iPhone 8”. Apple is said to have radically revamped its front-facing camera for its OLED iPhone, adding 3D sensing capabilities for facial recognition.

The leak dovetails with KGI Securities’ Ming-Chi Kuo having stated that the next-gen iPhone’s camera will consist of three modules: a standard camera front-facing camera module, an infrared transmitting module, and an infrared receiving module, all of which will allow the iPhone 8 to perform 3D sensing and modeling functions.

It’s also possible that the front-facing camera will support 4K video recording at 60 frames per second, based on code found in the HomePod firmware leak, although this feature could be limited to the rear camera.

Other rumored components for the next-gen iPhone have included an A11 processor, wireless charging pad components, and an OLED display and flex power cables.

Finally, it’s been strongly rumored that Apple is eliminating Touch ID fingerprint recognition entirely in favor of a new authentication system based on facial recognition – as per the 3D sensing camera module above.

The next-gen iPhone is expected to launch in early September and may also feature a glass body and edge-to-edge OLED display that does away with the Home button. The new OLED iPhone will likely be sold alongside upgraded (but standard) 4.7 and 5.5-inch iPhones with LCD screens.

Via MacRumors and Slashleaks

