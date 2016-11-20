Shipping times slip for 15-inch MacBook Pro, offering new hopes for updated model announcement at WWDC

Tuesday, May 30th, 2017, 05:26

When the shipping times slip, odds are something new is around the corner.

Apple has changed the shipping times for current 15-inch MacBook Pro orders placed today, the new estimates offering free delivery between June 6-8 in the United States, coinciding with its Worldwide Developers Conference next week.

This delay lends support to the rumor that Apple is planning to announce both a new MacBook Pro and 12-inch MacBook notebook at the WWDC keynote on June 5. The notebooks are expected to receive internal improvements only, including an upgrade to Intel’s faster Kaby Lake processors.



The 13-inch MacBook Pro models are still in stock with delivery as early as tomorrow in the United States and several other countries. It’s unknown as to whether this is because Apple plans to refresh only the 15-inch MacBook Pro next week, or if supplies of the 13-inch models are simply more plentiful ahead of WWDC.

Kaby Lake processors appropriate for a 13-inch MacBook Pro appear to be readily available, so a refresh shouldn’t be ruled out.

A spot check shows 15-inch MacBook Pro delivery estimates are similarly as long in the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, and several other countries.

Apple last refreshed the MacBook Pro in October 2016, after more than a year between updates. By comparison, only 220 days will have passed if Apple launches new MacBook Pro models on June 5, below the average timeframe of 320 days between any two MacBook Pro generations.

Stay tuned for additional details as they become available.

Via MacRumors

