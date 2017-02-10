Some iPhone 7 matte black owners complain of paint chipping

Friday, February 10th, 2017, 05:49

You waited weeks for the ultra-cool iPhone 7 in a matte black color and this begins to happen.

According to a growing number of users on Apple’s Support forums, some iPhone 7 matte black units are suffering from paint chips. The issue seems to be occurring even with the use of a case, wherein, the paint chips around the edges of the device as well as on the back.

The issue is similar to one that plagued the black iPhone 5 when it was first released. While the issue appears to be rather limited in scope as of right now, the Apple Support forum has reached multiple pages in length and continues to grow



From the reports issues, the iPhone 7 Plus model seems to be more affected than the smaller iPhone 7 model. Apple Support seems to have been less than helpful in replacing or repairing affected units and has called it “an uncovered cosmetic flaw.”

One user offered the following:

I’ve bought my iPhone 7 Plus and after 3 weeks the paint started chipping/peeling near the right speakers. I have contacted Apple care and they asked to send a few images of the problem and after 12 days they told me it is not covered under warranty since it is under cosmetic damage.

The issue seems to center around the speaker grill, as another user pointed out:

The paint is starting to chip at the speaker grille and it is very disappointing from Apple. I have never dropped or knocked the phone against anything.

Finally, another user complained that the paint had begun to chip around the Apple logo and volume buttons:

I have the same issue with my iPhone 7 plus in matte black before, it started chipping on the back portion near the apple logo the 1st week I’ve used it and on the 2nd week the speaker grille and the corners of the volume button chipped as well.

It’s unclear how widespread this problem is at this point and if it will warrant a response from Apple, but nevertheless it’s something to keep an eye on if you’re a matte black iPhone 7 user.

If you’ve experienced this issue on your end, please let us know in the comments.

Via 9to5Mac and Apple Support Forums

