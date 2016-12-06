Some users report disappointing battery life on 2016 MacBook Pro notebooks

Tuesday, December 6th, 2016, 05:40

Posted by:Date:Category:

A number of users who shelled out for the new 2016 MacBook Pro with a Touch Bar are finding battery run times far short of Apple’s claimed up to 10 hours of usage.

Granted, there are a wide number of variables that can affect overall battery performance, but a number of users have reported the issue at hand.

For example, one user going by the handle “Aioriya” stated that the fully loaded 13-inch model and claims that with just light use – web browsing mainly – the battery is only lasting around five or six hours or so.



Aioriya followed up with notes as to how they went about trying to save on battery life, including “recalibrating” the battery and observed only six to eight hours of run time with moderate use.

Aioriya says that most of the battery drain appears to be coming from Safari, and further observes: “I have a feeling if I weren’t babysitting my computer’s battery usages and worked under a much heavier load I wouldn’t get more than 3 hours or so.”

In another report a user going under the handle “Bfs” found their battery drained after only two and a half hours on a new 2016 MacBook Pro without the Touch Bar.

If you’ve snagged a new 2016 MacBook Pro and have noticed any issues with the battery life, please let us know about your experience in the comments.

Via TechRadar and MacRumors

Related

Recent Posts