Some users report of “popping sound”, possible thermal issues with 2016 MacBook Pro

This may not be the happiest news in the world, but if you’re experiencing a “popping sound” issue with your 2016 MacBook Pro, you’re not alone. A growing number of users are reporting that they hear a strange “popping” noise coming from their MacBook Pro.

Users explain that the sound is a popping similar to that of when you “slowly squeeze a plastic bottle.” While some users explain that there doesn’t appear to be a rhyme or reason as to when the popping sound occurs, other say that it seems to happen during more intensive tasks like gaming and video streaming, especially when the MacBook Pro’s fans start to kick in.

Some users have speculated that the issue relates to the ingest on the notebook where heat has caused some glue or plastic mount to lose some of its sturdiness. The issue seems to be more prevalent among 15-inch MacBook Pro users, which makes sense considering the heavier screen panel of the device.



One user offered the following:

I think the problem is actually from the hinges, as there is some natural flexing in the aluminum back of the display. I think the heat has affected the glue or some plastic mount in the display assembly.

Another user writes:

I am able to constantly reproduce the sound by pressing right at the bottom of the screen assembly in the middle.

Apple’s response has varied according to user reports. Some users claim that Apple has replaced internal components of the notebook, such as the logic board, without resolving the issue. Others have stated that Apple has pinned the issue to a small dent on the bottom casing, something that’s not covered under warranty and runs customers $130.

It could be that thermal expansion also causes a small dent to form on the bottom casing of the computer, something that should be covered under normal warranty unless Apple argues that the bottom casing is not a “wearable part”.

Apple has yet to offer a public statement as to what the issue is or how best to resolve, as detailed here:

I took my laptop in to the genius bar for this popping noise. They said it is caused by this small dent on the bottom casing hitting the fan. They told me I had to replace the entire bottom casing for $130. Not covered under warranty because it’s user inflicted damage / a wearable part.

If you’ve noticed this issue with your 2016 MacBook Pro, please let us know about your experience and stay tuned for additional details as they become available.

Via 9to5Mac and discussions.apple.com

