Spotify hits 70 million subscribers, Apple posts subscriber base of 30 million

There’s no doubt that streaming works.

In this case, Spotify has just hit the 70 million subscriber mark while Apple Music currently has 30 million subscribers.

Spotify shared its 70 million subscriber milestone on Twitter saying, “Hello 70 million subscribers.”



Spotify was able to head out the gate several years ahead of Apple Music, launching in 2008 where Apple Music surfaced in 2015.

Spotify also offers a free listening tier, bringing its total listener base up to 140 million. Apple Music offers a three-month free trial, and only paid subscriptions after that.

Spotify recently filed for an IPO, so this news should keep the investors happy as well as drive up the share price.

