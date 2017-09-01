Steve Jobs Theater construction photos leaked

Monday, September 4th, 2017, 05:19

If you’re hankering to see what the Steve Jobs Theater on the new Apple campus looks like but don’t know when you’ll be invited/get to take a tour/have a chance to pass by, you might like this.

iOS developer Guilherme Rambo has posted several nifty pictures of the site under construction. The theater itself looks pretty breathtaking as they put on the finishing touches.

A picture’s worth a thousand words, so please take a look and let us know what you think in the comments.





