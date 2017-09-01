Steve Jobs Theater construction photos leaked

Posted by:
Date: Monday, September 4th, 2017, 05:19
Category: Developer, iOS, News, Pictures

If you’re hankering to see what the Steve Jobs Theater on the new Apple campus looks like but don’t know when you’ll be invited/get to take a tour/have a chance to pass by, you might like this.

iOS developer Guilherme Rambo has posted several nifty pictures of the site under construction. The theater itself looks pretty breathtaking as they put on the finishing touches.

A picture’s worth a thousand words, so please take a look and let us know what you think in the comments.


Via Twitter and Instagram

Recent Posts

Intel announces Xeon W processors, hints at possible hardware for next-gen Mac Pro

Apple adds June 2017 21.5-inch Retina iMac to refurbished store selection

Apple releases iOS 11 beta 9 to developer community

Apple confirms September 12th media event, sends out official invitations

Apple raises more than $3 million in aid for Hurricane Harvey relief

Leave a Reply