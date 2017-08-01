Strategy Analytics: Apple Watch sales placed around 30 million units

Friday, August 4th, 2017, 05:30

While Apple has never released exact numbers as to how many Apple Watch units have been sold, Strategy Analytics puts the number around 30 million.

This puts it behind Xiaomi in the wearables market, but definitely in respectable territory.

“Apple shipped 2.8 million wearables worldwide in Q2 2017, growing 56 percent annually from 1.8 million in Q2 2016,” said Strategy Analytics Director Cliff Raskind. “Apple has for now lost its wearables leadership to Xiaomi, due to a lack of presence in the sizable fitness band subcategory.”



Raskind added that this could change with the introduction of the Apple Watch Series 3, which is expected to ship this fall.

“The rumored upcoming Watch Series 3 launch with enhanced health tracking could prove to be a popular smartwatch model and enable Apple to reclaim the top wearables spot later this year,” he said.

According to the firm, Apple shipped 2.8 million units during the second quarter of 2017, compared to Xiaomi’s 3.7 million. Fitbit says it shipped 3.4 million units for the quarter, and like Xiaomi, the majority of those are lower priced fitness tracking bands.

As a result, it appears that the lower priced fitness band market is being fought over by Xiaomi and Fitbit, respectively.

