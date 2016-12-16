Super Mario Run reviews begin to emerge, cite strong gameplay, good first step for Nintendo on new platforms

Friday, December 16th, 2016, 05:16

At long last, Super Mario Run from Nintendo has emerged for iOS and Android and the reviews are starting to come in.

And they’re pretty good, if not stellar.

Over at Gamespot, the game received a 7 out of 10 with reviewer Peter Brown citing the game’s polish, smooth controls and movement options that feel immersive but not limiting.



IGN gave the game 4 out of 5 stars, citing that Super Mario Run held the charm of the “Mario” franchise and combined interesting coin gathering and kingdom building elements worth going back to.

The Verge cited that it plays well for an automatic runner, but that this isn’t the best looking Mario game and this compromises things a bit.

Otherwise, the reviews are beginning to come in and show a strong start to Nintendo creating original games for platforms that aren’t its own.

Super Mario Run is available for free on the App Store and requires iOS 8.0 or later to install and run.

If you’ve had a chance to try Super Mario Run and have any feedback to offer, let us know in the comments.

Via the App Store, IGN, Gamespot and The Verge

