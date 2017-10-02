Supposed watchOS 4.1 GM notes released, include music streaming over LTE, other changes

Thursday, October 26th, 2017, 05:33

The golden master release notes for watchOS 4.1 apparently leaked out on Wednesday, the update list confirming that streaming support will arrive for Apple Music and iCloud Music Library.

The notes, posted to Twitter by developer Guilherme Rambo, include a list of new features, improvements and bug fixes slated to debut when watchOS 4.1 sees release.

Among the more anticipated features, Apple Music and iCloud Music Library will gain the ability to stream over LTE, as was initially promised to arrive this fall. Apple COO Jeff Williams stated these features were in the works, but would not be available when the Apple Watch Series 3 launched last month. Instead, the features would arrive as part of a software update in October.



Developer beta versions of watchOS 4.1, released in late September, incorporated Apple Music and iCloud Music Library streaming in Watch’s Music app. It appears the feature will be included in the public version of Apple’s forthcoming firmware update.

Among other features mentioned in the release notes, GymKit has been updated and now includes compatible fitness equipment like treadmills, ellipticals, stair steppers and indoor bikes. Introduced at Apple’s event last month, GymKit allows Apple Watch users to connect to, and exchange data with, supported workout machines for more accurate distance, pace and energy burn metrics.

Other bug fixes include a fix for first-generation Apple Watch devices that prevented consistent charging as well as as an Apple Watch Series 1 issue that displayed heart rate notifications when the feature was disabled. Other resolutions relate to Stand reminders and haptic feedback problems associated with silent alarms.

The full list of fixes and changes, as leaked by developer Guilherme Rambo, go as follows:

Stream music on Apple Watch Series 3 with Apple Music or iCloud Music Library. Listen to live radio on Beats 1, custom stations, and expert-curated stations with the new Radio app on Apple Watch Series 3. Use Siri to find, discover, and play songs, playlists, or albums. Sync fitness data with GymKit-enabled treadmills, ellipticals, stair steppers, and indoor bikes for more accurate distance, pace, and energy burn metrics. Ability to disconnect from a WiFi network in Control Center for Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular). Fixes an issue for Apple Watch Series 1 and later where Heart Rate notifications were delivered when the feature was not enabled. Fixes an issue where some users did not receive Stand Reminders. Resolves an issue where the current stand hour indicator did not appear for some users. Resolves an issue that caused haptics to not be delivered for silent alarms. Addresses an issue that prevented Apple Watch (1st generation) from charging for some users. Resolves an issue where the Sunrise / Sunset complication would sometimes not appear. Restores Mandarin as the default dictation language for China.

It’s thought that Apple could release watchOS 4.1 sometime next week.

Stay tuned for additional details as they become available.

Via AppleInsider and Twitter

