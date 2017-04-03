System 7.0.1/early Macintosh emulator now available for download

Wednesday, April 19th, 2017, 05:29

Posted by:Date:Category:

This is about as true a labor of Mac love and geekiness as it gets.

The cool cats over at the Internet Archive have worked out an in-browser emulation engine for early models of the Apple Macintosh.

While there are certainly predecessors to the computer desktop paradigm, the introduction of the Macintosh brought it to a mass market and in the 30 years since, it has been steadily adapted by every major computing platform and operating system.

The archive itself features a curated set of applications, games and operating systems from 1984 to 1989.



The story of the creation of the operating system and the Macintosh itself are covered in many collections at the Archive, including this complete run of Macworld magazine and these deep-dive Macintosh books.

The archive is a 40 megabyte download that features System 7.0.1 and a rather rich recreation of the MacOS experience of 1991.

Check out the link, play with the stuff you knew and loved from years ago and please let us know what you make of it in the comments.

Via The Internet Archive

Related

Recent Posts