The Late Show pokes fun at Samsung Galaxy S8’s revolutionary “No Fire” feature
Posted by: Chris Barylick
Date: Thursday, April 27th, 2017, 05:08
Category: battery, Fun, Hardware, News, Samsung
We’ve poked fun at Samsung before for its issues with the Galaxy S7’s battery and its propensity to catch fire and/or explode.
Now, the Late Show seems to have delivered the finishing move with its mock commercial for the Samsung Galaxy S8.
In the commercial, the announcer asks one simple question: “How can we design a smartphone that won’t catch on fire?”
You’ll like the answer.
Granted, Apple’s had its own share of battery-related issues in the past, but this is a good bit of satire either way.
And, also, watch out for the bees.
Via The Mac Observer
