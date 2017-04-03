The Late Show pokes fun at Samsung Galaxy S8’s revolutionary “No Fire” feature

Date: Thursday, April 27th, 2017, 05:08
We’ve poked fun at Samsung before for its issues with the Galaxy S7’s battery and its propensity to catch fire and/or explode.

Now, the Late Show seems to have delivered the finishing move with its mock commercial for the Samsung Galaxy S8.

In the commercial, the announcer asks one simple question: “How can we design a smartphone that won’t catch on fire?”

You’ll like the answer.




Granted, Apple’s had its own share of battery-related issues in the past, but this is a good bit of satire either way.

And, also, watch out for the bees.

