Today at Apple program launches, brings special guests, events and workshops to Apple Store locations

Tuesday, May 23rd, 2017, 05:37

Posted by:Date:Category:

Apple on Monday officially launched its Today at Apple program, a series of workshops and creative performances held at all 495 Apple Stores around the world.

The Initiative began with programs such as Photo Walks, Kids Hour, Getting Started with Coding to How To: Sketch, Draw and Paint with iPad. The stores collectively hosted 4,000 sessions a day including illustrator Todd Selby, movement artist Lil Buck, artist, songwriter and producer Charlie Puth and others.



The company launched its microsite for the program at www.apple.com/today.

For more information, check the site and the schedule for an Apple Store location to see what nifty Today at Apple events are coming your way.

Stay tuned for additional details as they become available.

Via 9to5Mac

Related

Recent Posts