tvOS 10.2 update may conflict with some third-party streaming applications

As nifty as tvOS 10.2 is (the new fast scrolling feature, for example, is much appreciated), it might be causing problems with some third-party streaming applications.

A new report has stated that tvOS 10.2 including functionality that makes the Apple TV require device verification from an AirPlay streaming device. In such a case, only Apple hardware can provide such verification.

The new verification requirement can cause certain third-party streaming applications not to work. Per Rogue Amoeba’s Paul Kafasis, the tvOS 10.2 update prevents the company’s AirFoil app for Mac and Windows from working with the Apple TV. Rogue Amoeba recommends not updating to tvOS 2 until the company has a fix for AirFoil.



There doesn’t, at present, seem to be a confirmed resolution for the issue, although software developer Squirrels has AirParrot, which allows users to stream media from one device to another. About two weeks ago, Squirrels released an AirParrot update that specifically states that it makes AirParrot compatible with tvOS 10.2.

Apple released the tvOS 10.2 update on Monday and has yet to publicly comment on the issue.

So, either Apple releases an update to resolve the issue or the third-party developers release updates to their versions of their software or both instances occur, thereby resolving the issue.

If you’ve seen this conflict on your end, please let us know in the comments.

Via Macworld, AppleInsider and Rogue Amoeba

