Two additional Campus 2 aerial construction videos leaked, show updated progress over the Christmas holiday

Tuesday, December 27th, 2016, 05:58

Posted by:Date:Category:

Apple’s Campus 2 project continues and a pair of killer new 4K drone videos show that the project itself is coming close to completion.







The videos, both shot on Christmas Day, show an empty work site for the holiday, but offer spiffy new clues such as the majority of solar installation complete and a lot of work continuing at the auditorium where future Apple events will be held while the second video takes us on a Christmas morning tour around Apple Campus 2 as it exists today.



The Campus 2 project should be wrapped up this time next year, with Apple looking to wrap up construction in the first quarter and landscaping scheduled to be completed over the summer.

Come this time next year, Apple should be moved in to the new headquarters with construction set to wrap up in the first quarter of next year and landscaping scheduled to be completed over the summer.







Via 9to5Mac

Related

Recent Posts